Sundaram Home Sees Rising Demand For Affordable Houses In Tier-2, 3 Cities

From registering disbursements of Rs 1,254 crore in FY21, Chennai-based Sundaram Home Finance Ltd.—a 100% subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd.—has more than tripled disbursements to Rs 3,978 crore in FY23.

Over the last 12 months or so, the company has been expanding its branch network and hiring people at a fast clip. It has opened over 20 branches in the small business loan segment and is now looking to open 10 branches in the affordable housing segment. The company has hired over 400 people in the last couple of years and is continuing to hire this year.

The new branch expansion over the last year has been in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India where they target the self-employed customer segment in smaller towns. "We are seeing increasing demand for home loans in these locations and will continue to strengthen our presence to tap into this growing demand," said D Lakshminarayanan, managing director of Sundaram Home Finance.

In a free-wheeling interaction, Lakshminarayanan outlines the growth opportunities.