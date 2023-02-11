Sundaram Home Finance Eyes Disbursements Of Over Rs 10 Crore In Small Biz Loans

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd., the wholly-owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance has set a target to disburse over Rs 10 crore under the small business loans segment, a top company official said on Saturday.

The Chennai-headquartered company has stepped up its presence with the inauguration of an exclusive small business loans branch in Coimbatore. The company has similar branches in Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni, Sivakasi, Tirunelveli, Salem and Rasipuram.

"We have had positive feedback from the locations we have launched so far and are targeting to end this year with disbursements of over Rs 10 crore from the small business loans segment, " managing director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.