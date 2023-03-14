BQPrimeBusiness NewsSundaram Finance To Hike Interest Rates From March 16
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Finance To Hike Interest Rates From March 16

For senior citizens, the interest rate on deposits of up to 12 months has been increased to 7.95% from the earlier 7.70%.
BQPrime
14 Mar 2023, 5:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person holding Indian rupee banknotes&nbsp;for&nbsp;photograph.&nbsp;</p><p>(Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A person holding Indian rupee banknotes for photograph. 

(Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd. is revising the interest rates on various term deposits with effect from Mar. 16, the company said on Tuesday.

The interest rate on 12-month deposits has been increased to 7.45% for the general public from the earlier 7.20%. For deposits of 24 and 36 months, the interest rate for the general public has been revised to 7.75% from the existing 7.50%, Sundaram Finance, which is headquartered in the city, said in a statement.

For senior citizens, the interest rate on deposits of up to 12 months has been increased to 7.95% from the earlier 7.70%.

For term deposits with tenures of 24 and 36 months, the interest rate has been hiked to 8.25% from the current 8%, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT