Sundaram Alternate Assets Picks Key Themes To Bet On India's Growth

India's low-cost solutions to the world and manufacturing push will emerge as growth drivers, according to top executives at Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd.

India is trying to become an economic super power primarily by offering the world low cost technology solutions, said Vikas Sachdeva, managing director at Sundaram Alternate Assets. This can be attested by payments via UPI, financial inclusion through JAM (Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile) and the manner in which the largest volume of vaccines were produced during the pandemic, he said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

As the world recognizes these qualities, it will bring India economic growth and "structural opportunities", according to Sachdeva.

According to Manadanagopal Ramu, the company's fund manager and head-equity, manufacturing is picking up too. "Pre-Covid, India's growth was propelled by the service sector largely and manufacturing wasn't much of a player but now the situation post Covid has changed where manufacturing has become significant to growth."

Areas such as retail, education, health, sports and entertainment can also drive growth in the next five years, he said.