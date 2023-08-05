Sunak Set To Fight UK Election Against A Bleak Economic Backdrop

First the good news for Sunak, who made halving the rate of inflation by the end of 2023 one of five key tests he wants voters to judge him on. The BOE expects inflation to fall to 4.9% in the fourth quarter from 10.7% a year earlier, so he meets his target with a little room to spare. “People can see light at the end of the tunnel” on inflation, Sunak said this week before the BOE rate hike.