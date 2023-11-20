Sunak Vows Tax Cuts Ahead After Meeting UK Inflation Pledge

Sunak’s promise that “we can and we will cut taxes” two days before Hunt is due to deliver his Autumn Statement laying out tax and spending changes is likely to go down well with his restless Conservative Party. Tory Members of Parliament have been ratcheting up the pressure on the two men to reduce the tax burden on the economy after overseeing its rise to the highest level since World War II. Sunak said reductions will be made “carefully” and “sustainably.”