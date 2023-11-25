Sunak Eyes More Tax Cuts in Spring as He Weighs UK Election Date

On the economy, Sunak hopes to be able to announce more tax cuts at the spring budget. If inflation falls below 3%, he intends to make good on his leadership election pledge to cut income tax, according to people familiar with the plans. He is also considering reviving proposals to cut inheritance tax, a policy which was worked up in full by Treasury officials before this week’s Autumn Statement but dropped following Labour criticism that it would be a sop to the wealthy, they said.