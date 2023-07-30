Sunak Eyes Millions In Funding For Carbon Capture Project: Times

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSunak Eyes Millions In Funding For Carbon Capture Project: Times
30 Jul 2023, 2:21 PM IST
DARTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak studies some plants in during a visit to a public park on July 29, 2023 in Bexley, England. Rishi Sunak is using the summer recess to visit constituencies around the UK and support local Conservative MPs. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) Photographer: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce multimillion-pound funding for a carbon capture project in Scotland, the Sunday Times reported.

The prime minister is likely to visit Aberdeenshire Monday to outline new financing for the Acorn project, the media outlet said. The initiative aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from across the country for offshore storage in the North Sea, according to the Times.

Sunak’s decision would help to carve out a divide with the Labour Party and SNP over North Sea oil and gas, the Times said.

