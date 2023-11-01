Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Steel, Britannia Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Wednesday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries could report a net profit of Rs 2,356.8 crore and revenue of Rs 12,138.1 crore in the quarter under review.
Tata Steel Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Wednesday.
The company's profit is likely to decline, dragged by weak Europe operations. The net profit is expected to be Rs 440.7 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 55,982.1 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Britannia Industries Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 547.9 crore and revenue of Rs 4,555.4 crore for the second quarter.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Triveni Turbine Ltd., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., India Cements Ltd., Mas Financial Services Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Rattanindia Power Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., and Unichem Laboratories Ltd. will report their earnings on Wednesday.
Adani Wilmar Ltd., Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Arman Financial Services Ltd., Jindal Drilling and Industries Ltd., Aptech Ltd., Arvind Smartspaces Ltd., Steelcast Ltd., Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., Orient Green Power Co., REC Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Wednesday.
