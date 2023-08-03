Sun Pharmaceutical Q1 Results: Profits Fall 2% Due To Exceptional Loss

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s profit fell in the first quarter owing to a one-time exceptional loss.

India's largest drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell 2% over a year earlier, to Rs 2,023 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,162 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profit rose 2%.

The exceptional loss of Rs 323 crore on account of impairment of an intangible asset under development, the forex loss pertaining to Ranbaxy Nigeria Ltd. because of the devaluation of the naira against the U.S. dollar, and the impact of the planned relocation of Alchemee operations from California to New York and consequent one-time transitional expenses.

Sun Pharma Q1 FY24 Highlights (Year-on-Year)