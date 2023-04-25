Sun Pharmaceutical Launches Medication To Treat Dry Eye Disease

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said on Tuesday it has launched a medication to treat dry eye disease in the country.

The Mumbai-based drug major said it has launched a novel ophthalmology treatment called Cequa in India for patients who have dry eye disease (DED) with inflammation, a commonly occurring condition.

Cequa is the first dry eye treatment available in India that is delivered with nanomicellar technology, Sun Pharma said.

"Current treatment options for dry eye disease have limitations, and hence a strong unmet need exists in this space. We are excited to introduce Cequa as a new treatment option," Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar stated.

The prevalence of DED in India is higher than the global prevalence. The disease causes a scratchy sensation or a feeling that something is in the eye.

Other symptoms include stinging or burning, episodes of excess watering following periods of stress, discharge, pain, and redness in the eye.

