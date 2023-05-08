Sun Pharma: What U.S. FDA Said In Its Letter On Mohali Facility — BQ Exclusive

The U.S. drug regulator, in its non-compliance letter, has flagged inadequate remedial action on multiple violations at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s Mohali facility.

"Your firm is not operating in compliance with the act, applicable regulations, and the decree at the Mohali facility," according to a "consent decree correspondence/non-compliance letter" issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April. BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the letter.

The FDA directed Sun Pharma to take certain actions to ensure that the Mohali facility and the controls are "established, operated, and administered in conformity with the current good manufacturing practises requirements."

Sun Pharma informed exchanges that the FDS has asked the company to "undertake corrective action at its Mohali facility before supplying products to the U.S." The company had not disclosed the details of the letter.

Analysts expect the regulator's action to disrupt supply and impact U.S. revenue. The Mohali facility was classified as an "official action indicated" in November 2022.