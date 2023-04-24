Sun Pharma To See Supply Issues From Mohali Plant After FDA Directives

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. may see supply disruptions impacting its revenues after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked it to undertake corrective action at its Mohali facility before supplying products to the U.S.

About $70 million, or around Rs 574 crore, is coming from Mohali for Sun Pharma, according to Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst at Systematix Group.

In the exchange filing dated April 23, the company disclosed that the facility was inspected by the FDA between Aug. 3 and 12, 2022, and classified as "official action indicated" on Nov. 8, 2022. It has received a "consent decree correspondence/non-compliance letter" from the FDA.