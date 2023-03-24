Sun Pharma To Foray Into Animal Healthcare With Rs 143-Crore Acquisition

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Vivaldis Health and Foods Pvt., a company in the animal healthcare space.

Sun Pharma is acquiring the stake for a cash consideration of Rs 143.3 crore from existing shareholders, with the remaining 40% to be acquired in the future on the basis of certain terms and conditions, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of May.