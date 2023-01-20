Sun Pharma Shares Fall The Most In Six Weeks After Concert Pharma Bid

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. fell the most in six weeks after the company said it would buy Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $576 million (around Rs 4,680 crore) in equity value.

Concert is an American clinical biopharmaceutical company with an extensive patent portfolio, including the potential treatment of an autoimmune hair loss disease called Alopecia Areata.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, as disclosed in Jan. 19 exchange filing, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

While brokerages tracked the development as a positive for the company, shares of the company dropped after the acquisition was announced.

Shares fell 0.89% to Rs 1,031.25 apiece as of 11:15 a.m., compared with a 0.03% decline in the Nifty 50.