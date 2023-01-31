Sun Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates
Sun Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,166 crore in the October–December quarter, up 5% from a year earlier.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose in line with estimates.
India's largest drugmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,166 crore in the October–December quarter, up 5% from a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 2,082-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sun Pharma Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 11,241 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 11,101 crore.
Ebitda was up 15% at Rs 3,007 crore against the Rs 2,945 crore forecast.
The margin stood at 26.7% versus 26.5%. Analysts had estimated it at 26.5%.
The board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share during their meeting on Jan. 31.
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 1.3% lower after the results were announced on Tuesday, compared with a 0.05% gain in the benchmark Sensex at 1:39 p.m.