Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Meets Estimates

Sales of formulations in India were at Rs. 38,42.5 crore, up 11% over the same period last year.

India formulation sales accounted for about 32% of total consolidated sales. For the first half of the fiscal, sales were at Rs. 74,02.9 crore, up 8.1% over the year-ago period.

Formulation sales in the US including Taro were $430 million, recording a growth of 4.2% and accounting for over 30% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in emerging markets were at $284 million, a growth of 9.4% and accounting for around 20% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.