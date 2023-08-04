Sun Pharma Q1 Results Review: Analysts Positive On Product Pipeline

Most analysts remain positive on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. maintaining a 'buy', citing an innovative product pipeline and better execution in branded markets.

The company's net profit fell 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,023 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,162 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The company had an exceptional loss of Rs 323 crore.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 11% to Rs 11,941 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,742 crore).

Ebitda was up 22% at Rs 3,330 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,991 crore).

Margin stood at 27.9% versus 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%).

Shares of Sun Pharma declined 1.26% to Rs 1126.45 apiece as of 9:15 a.m., compared with 0.34% gains in the benchmark Sensex.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 37 have a 'buy' rating, two suggest a 'hold,' and two recommend a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.7%.