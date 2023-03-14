Sun Pharma Bags A Potential Derma Segment Winner With Latest Buy, Says Jefferies

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. added a complementary derma product to its existing line of specialty products, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage expects a pre-tax net present value of Rs 64 per share from the acquisition of the U.S.-based late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company on March 6.

The pharma company has the global rights to Deuruxolitinib, which is being developed for the treatment of Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune hair loss disease. The product has successfully completed Phase III clinical trials in adult patients with moderate-to-severe conditions, and is expected to be filed with the U.S. FDA in the first half of calendar year 2023.

Jefferies said it is waiting for the product to be filed before adding the Concert purchase to their estimates. "We remain constructive on Sun Pharma's specialty strategy and its strong India positioning."

The brokerage continues to maintain a "buy" rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 1,200 apiece, implying an upside of 26%. Sun Pharma is the brokerage's top pick in the pharmaceutical space.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the stock, 39 maintain 'buy', 4 recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 20.8%.

Some of the key takeaways from Jefferies' view on the $576 million deal: