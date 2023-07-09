Travel Won't Be The Same After This Summer

There are other factors contributing to the delayed booking patterns this year. For example, after all the cancelled flights and airport snarl-ups of 2022, some travelers are watching whether there will be a repeat of disruptive conditions this summer. And the recent UK heatwave may also be prompting some families to hold off from reserving that European getaway. It may be cheaper to opt for a “staycation,” if they can count on temperatures in Britain matching those in the Mediterranean.