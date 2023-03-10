ADVERTISEMENT
Sumant Kathpalia Re-Appointed MD And CEO Of IndusInd Bank
Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years.
IndusInd Bank on Friday said Sumant Kathpalia has been re-appointed as the MD and CEO of the bank for two years.
"Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 10, 2023 has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr Sumant Kathpalia as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of two years with effect from March 24, 2023," it said in a regulatory filing.
Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years with focus on driving business growth and innovation.
At IndusInd Bank, he has been part of the management team that joined the bank 15 years ago and has been pivotal in turning the bank around, it said.
