BQPrimeBusiness NewsSumant Kathpalia Re-Appointed MD And CEO Of IndusInd Bank
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sumant Kathpalia Re-Appointed MD And CEO Of IndusInd Bank

Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years.
BQPrime
10 Mar 2023, 11:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndusInd Bank's newly opened branch in Srinagar. (Source: Bank's official Facebook page)</p></div>
IndusInd Bank's newly opened branch in Srinagar. (Source: Bank's official Facebook page)
ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank on Friday said Sumant Kathpalia has been re-appointed as the MD and CEO of the bank for two years.

"Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 10, 2023 has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr Sumant Kathpalia as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of two years with effect from March 24, 2023," it said in a regulatory filing.

Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years with focus on driving business growth and innovation.

At IndusInd Bank, he has been part of the management team that joined the bank 15 years ago and has been pivotal in turning the bank around, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT