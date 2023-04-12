Sula Vineyards Shares Rise The Most In Three Weeks As Sales Jump In March Quarter
Wine tourism revenue increased 18% to Rs 12.4 crore, while own brands sales volumes were more than one million cases.
Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose the most in three weeks after the company's fourth-quarter sales rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 104.3 crore.
Sula Vineyards: Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)
The sales of company’s own brands increased 15% to Rs 104.3 crore.
Wine tourism revenue increased 18% to Rs 12.4 crore.
Own brands sales volumes were more than one million cases.
Shares of Sula Vineyards rose 5.48% to Rs 371.5 apiece as of 10:06 a.m., compared to 0.21% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 7.07% intraday, the most in three weeks since March 22.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.9.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.