Sula Vineyards Shares Rise The Most In Three Weeks As Sales Jump In March Quarter

Wine tourism revenue increased 18% to Rs 12.4 crore, while own brands sales volumes were more than one million cases.

12 Apr 2023, 10:39 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@guillermo_fn?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Guillermo Nolasco</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Sula-Wine?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Guillermo Nolasco/ Unsplash)
Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose the most in three weeks after the company's fourth-quarter sales rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 104.3 crore.

Sula Vineyards: Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)

  • The sales of company’s own brands increased 15% to Rs 104.3 crore.

  • Wine tourism revenue increased 18% to Rs 12.4 crore.

  • Own brands sales volumes were more than one million cases.

Shares of Sula Vineyards rose 5.48% to Rs 371.5 apiece as of 10:06 a.m., compared to 0.21% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 7.07% intraday, the most in three weeks since March 22.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.9.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.

Mallica 
Mishra
Mallica Mishra is a Desk Writer at BQ Prime.
