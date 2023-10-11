Sula Vineyards Q2 Update: Revenue Estimated To Grow 11%

The sales uptick was led by elite and premium wines, which grew 18% during the quarter, the owner of the Dindori and Rasa wine brands said.

"Our focus on premiumisation continues to pay off," Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Samant said. With double-digit growth, the elite and premium wine portfolio bucked the slowing trend in discretionary spending in the overall economy during the second quarter, he said.

Revenue from wine tourism is estimated to grow by 26% to Rs 12.1 crore, the company said.

Sula has seen a massive 43% jump in tastings to over 49,000 in the quarter. "The future looks even brighter as we achieved our highest-ever footfall on Oct. 1, with a record 3,850 wine adventurers passing through our gates," Samant said.