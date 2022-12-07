Sula Vineyards IPO To Open On Dec. 12; Sets Price Band At Rs 340-357 Per Share

The Nashik-based wine maker's profit after tax increased multi-fold to Rs 30.51 crore for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2022 from Rs 4.53 crore a year earlier. Its revenue from operations surged by 40.8%t to Rs 224.07 crore for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2022 from Rs 159.15 crore registered in the same period of the preceding fiscal.