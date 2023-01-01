Sugar Sector In For Steady Growth In 2023, Says ISMA's Sonjoy Mohanty

The sugar industry had a great year in 2022 and is on track for steady growth in production, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association.

The Director General of ISMA, Sonjoy Mohanty, in a conversation with BQ Prime's Hiral Dadia, said the past year was "outstanding," with record exports of 111 lakh tonnes and record production of ethanol.

Mohanty, who was speaking on behalf of India's premier industrial association for the commodity, said with exports, the government has a "pragmatic" approach.

"They've already announced 60 lakh tonnes of exports. Given our production outlook for the year, they will do the additional release at the end of January, which is the right way forward."

He added that sugar is a sector that will lead in 2023. "We would like to lead in investment, climate front, all the important things. In the G20, we would like to make India a very attractive investment."