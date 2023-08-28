Sugar Industry Body ISMA Seeks 5% GST On Flex Fuel Vehicles In Line With EVs

Sugar industry body ISMA on Monday sought GST rate of 5% for vehicles using flex fuels, same as that on electric vehicles, in order to accelerate adoption of blending of ethanol with petrol as fuel for automobiles.

Flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) use a mix of petrol and ethanol at various degrees. India has achieved E10 (10% ethanol in petrol) and is targeting E20 by 2025.

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that presently, FFVs are levied with a GST rate of 28 % while the GST is 5% on electric vehicles (EVs).