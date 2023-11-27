BQPrimeBusiness NewsHas Climate Change Impacted Your Mental Health? Tell Us About It
ADVERTISEMENT

Has Climate Change Impacted Your Mental Health? Tell Us About It

Is climate change adding stress and worry to your life? Do you talk to your therapist about climate anxiety? Bloomberg Green wants to hear from readers.

27 Nov 2023, 07:28 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
People on a boat help residents leave their homes surrounded by floodwater following heavy rains caused by Storm Daniel in Farkadona, Trikala region, Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Floods left a trail of devastation across Greece and Turkey, while Paris and London are baking under an autumnal heat wave. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
People on a boat help residents leave their homes surrounded by floodwater following heavy rains caused by Storm Daniel in Farkadona, Trikala region, Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Floods left a trail of devastation across Greece and Turkey, while Paris and London are baking under an autumnal heat wave. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- It’s now likely this will be a record year for heat — a stark reminder of the consequences of climate change. Yet 2023 has also been a year for progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as electric vehicle adoption and solar power have both crossed key tipping points.

wants to hear from readers about what impact climate change is having on you. Have you lived through a climate-related disaster? Do you worry about the impacts global warming is having on the planet? Have you found ways to manage your anxiety? If so, please consider taking our survey and tell us your story.

Please note that we will not publish any of the individual survey results. If you choose to be contacted by a reporter, we may reach out to you directly using the contact information you provide. Please see our privacy notice for more information about our privacy practices.

To start our brief survey, click here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT