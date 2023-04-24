Subsidy Race, Onshoring And Higher For Longer Inflation

The convulsions of the competitive race downhill are manifested in sharp utterances and schisms within and outside trade blocs. Indeed, French President Emanuel Macron chose the occasion of his visit to China to urge Europe to adopt “strategic autonomy” to avoid EU states turning into vassals. Elsewhere, countries which own strategic minerals and materials vital for production are legislating export controls..

The ideological pivot on subsidies on both sides of the Atlantic is in stark variance with earlier stated positions on state interventionism. The stance hitherto was that companies would determine the comparative advantages of investment and locations on the basis of efficiencies and that state inducements are not kosher. That seems to be out of vogue. It is as if David Ricardo’s observations on comparative advantage have been shelved and Adam Smith’s thesis on division of labour has been muted. The programmes are verily new avatars of the once-critiqued industrial policy thinking.

The pandemic revealed to the world that what it deemed as a global supply chain was essentially a Chinese supply chain. Ergo, it is arguable that onshoring or near-shoring (an idea propelled by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen) is aimed at inducting supply resilience—and from a national security perspective prepare for the “what if '' moment when China makes its move on Taiwan. Above all there is the political urge to address populist calls.

What is problematic is the scale and nature of intervention. Studies have established that globalisation has delivered lower costs and lower inflation in many domains in the past decade and more. The disinflation or cost-savings stem from efficiencies of a globally competitive supply chain. Grand subsidies result in fiscal expansion, will add costs, engender inefficiencies, will result in the corralling of trade and widen the existing geopolitical fault lines.

Already China is muscling in on the middle ground and flexing its diplomatic clout. The Saudi-Iran détente is just one example of China’s ambitions and must wake up the votaries of the rule-based world order. Worse, the fragmentation of international trade will alienate natural allies and accelerate the formation of transactional and unnatural blocs and fuel the rise of authoritarian regimes.

In his 1973 book The World in Depression 1929-1939, economist Charles Kindleberger, citing the Hubert Henderson Papers, argues that economic nationalism—“imposition of tariffs, the collapse of world trade, bilateralism and preferences and disregard of the advice of the League of Nations”—played a significant role in creating the conditions and intensity of the great depression. The seminal tome chronicles the factors which accentuated the great depression.

The context is not dissimilar. In 2023, it is a raft of rebates in the U.S. and the EU is gearing up for the new-fangled carbon border adjustment tax to ring fence its industries.. In 1922, the U.S. passed the Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act and the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930 raising import duties to protect American businesses and farmers. The United Kingdom introduced the Macmillan Tariff law in 1931, imposing a preferential regime of duties—home producer first, empire producer second and foreigners last—on a wide range of goods designed to protect British industries.

In Europe, Germany imposed Obertarif, Japan’s trade policy favoured domestic producers and those from the imperial bloc. Spain signed conditional most favoured nation accords and imposed retaliatory tariffs. Italy imposed regulations that required a minimum level of Italian intermediate inputs and protectionist import regime to protect locals.

The past is not necessarily the prologue. As the world finds itself on the verge of a recession, Kindleberger’s thesis has a certain resonance. History may not always repeat but it definitely rhymes. The world economy is at the crossroads of risks once again as geopolitics is triggering deglobalisation or slowbalisation following the war in Ukraine.