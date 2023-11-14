ADVERTISEMENT
Subrata Roy, Sahara Group Founder, Dies At 75
Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group, died on Tuesday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 75.
Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 75."It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Honorable ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," a company spokesperson said in a release. Roy suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignan...
Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.
"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Honorable ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," a company spokesperson said in a release.
Roy suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, the statement said.
Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Nov. 12 after decline in health.
Details regarding last rites will be communicated in due course, the spokesperson said.
Opinion
SEBI Refund To Sahara Investors Reach Rs 138.07 Crore In 11 Years
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT