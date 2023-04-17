Subex CEO Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan To Retire A Year Earlier

Subex Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan has requested the board of the company for an early retirement.

The board of directors have "reluctantly accepted" his request, it said in an exchange filing. He was supposed to hold the positions until March 31, 2024.

Padmanabhan will retire from the close of business hours on May 1 this year, and will continue to be on the board of the company till July 14, as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and will help with the transition, it said.

The board has appointed Nisha Dutt as the Chief Executive Officer of the software company from May 2, 2023.

Dutt has been an Independent Director on the board of the company.

She has over two decades of experience in consulting, advisory, and investment banking. Dutt has also been a technology entrepreneur.