Study Shows Potential Of Online Gaming Sector Despite High Tax Rate

A study by the Electronic Gaming Foundation in consultancy with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has found that, despite a high tax rate, the players are optimistic about the potential of the online skill gaming industry in India.

Skill gaming is a game in which the outcome is impacted by the player's skill and not chance or luck.

The study, titled 'Unveiling the Potential and Scope of the Online Skill Gaming Industry', comes at a time when the sector is facing taxation similar to sin goods at 28%, which has called into question the survival of many entities, mainly the smaller ones.