Strong Revenue Momentum, Mix To Drive Paytm's Margins: BofA Securities

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent firm of Paytm, may witness margins improving on the back of a revenue mix shift towards high-margin Soundbox and lending revenues, according to BofA Securities.

The brokerage raised the stock rating to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the price objective to Rs 885 from Rs 780, it said in an investor note dated June 7.

Paytm's strong revenue momentum in BNPL (book now, pay later)/merchant lending, according to the brokerage, is likely to continue even if at a slower pace. This will lead to a 34% revenue CAGR from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2026.

The brokerage said Paytm is well-positioned to continue to dominate the small and medium enterprise merchant landscape, where the "subscription model via Soundbox is improving merchant stickiness."