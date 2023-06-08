Strong Revenue Momentum, Mix To Drive Paytm's Margins: BofA Securities
One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent firm of Paytm, may witness margins improving on the back of a revenue mix shift towards high-margin Soundbox and lending revenues, according to BofA Securities.
The brokerage raised the stock rating to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the price objective to Rs 885 from Rs 780, it said in an investor note dated June 7.
Paytm's strong revenue momentum in BNPL (book now, pay later)/merchant lending, according to the brokerage, is likely to continue even if at a slower pace. This will lead to a 34% revenue CAGR from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2026.
The brokerage said Paytm is well-positioned to continue to dominate the small and medium enterprise merchant landscape, where the "subscription model via Soundbox is improving merchant stickiness."
Limited Competition
BofA Securities said that the company is in a "sweet spot" due to limited competition. The competitive intensity has fallen in the past six months as fintech companies are struggling due to the funding winter, stricter RBI norms, and declining discounts. "We see limited competition for Paytm in its Soundbox business as well as in the BNPL/merchant lending space," the brokerage said.
BofA Securities added that continued digitisation is driving growth in the payments space for the company. It estimated consumer/merchant payments to grow at a 22% CAGR from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025.
The brokerage also considers Paytm as one of the beneficiaries of UPI uptake and potential ONDC traction, the note said.
Investment Rationale
The answer to why BofA has a 'buy' recommendation on the stock could be directed towards the brokerage's optimism on Paytm's fundamentals and room for aggressive scaleup without taking any balance sheet risks.
The brokerage said it finds the risk-reward ratio turning more positive.
According to the brokerage, Paytm's lending business provides an upside optionality, giving it the room to scale up subject to execution.
Meanwhile, its business model continues to show good traction, and cross-selling helps improve profitability, BofA said.