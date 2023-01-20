Strong Recoveries Double Union Bank Of India Q3 Net To Rs 2,245 Crore

State-run Union Bank of India on Friday reported a two-fold jump in its December quarter net at Rs 2,245 crore, helped by a huge jump in recoveries from loans written-off earlier.

Union Bank of India posted a 20% increase in loans and 13.6% in deposits, its Chief Executive and Managing Director A Manimekhalai said, adding that it will have to moderate on advances in the last quarter due to the divergence between the two.