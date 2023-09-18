Striking UAW Can’t Bring Back The 1950s Or Wish EVs Away

Detroit really struggled to make the affordable small vehicles built by European and Japanese automakers which gained in popularity when pump prices spiked. In essence, its business model was centered more on customers trading up rather than squeezing costs down. The small models it did come up with, such as the Chevrolet Corvair, eventually succumbed to the impulse to make them bigger and heavier.(2) Between 1965 and 1985, the big three’s market share fell from about 90% to less than 75%. The revival of the 1990s and early 2000s was, once again, centered on heavier trucks and SUVs, aided by the collapse in oil prices and the quirks of fuel-economy regulations. By 2008, amid $100 oil, the Toyota Prius looked like the future and the GM Hummer like a literal dinosaur. Detroit’s market share fell below 50% for the first time and GM and Chrysler (now part of Stellantis) eventually succumbed to bankruptcy. The UAW was forced to give up foundational elements of the grand bargain struck during the industry’s 1950s heyday.