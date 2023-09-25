Strides Pharma Jumps Over 8% After U.S. FDA Approves Drug To Reduce Heart Issues

Shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. jumped over 8% after its Singapore unit received U.S. drug regulatory approval for capsules used to reduce heart issues.

"The Icosapent Ethyl Capsules have a market size of $1.3 billion per IQVIA. The product will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bengaluru," according to an exchange filing on Sept. 23.

Icosapent Ethyl capsule is a prescription medication used in conjunction with other medicines like statins to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart issues in those afflicted with cardiovascular disease