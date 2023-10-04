BQPrimeBusiness NewsStrides Pharma Gets USFDA Nod To Market HIV Drug
ADVERTISEMENT

Strides Pharma Gets USFDA Nod To Market HIV Drug

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.

04 Oct 2023, 4:58 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image of a drug manufacturing facility. (Source: Strides Pharma website)</p></div>
Representational image of a drug manufacturing facility. (Source: Strides Pharma website)

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte, a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval for Efavirenz (600mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), Tenofovir Disproxil Fumurate (300mg), (EET) tablets from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Atripla Tablets of Gilead Sciences LLC, it added.

As per per IQVIA, Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumurate tablet (EET) has a market opportunity of $7.5 million in the U.S.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science ended 2.51% up at Rs 508.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT