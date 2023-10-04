Strides Pharma Gets USFDA Nod To Market HIV Drug

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.
Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte, a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval for Efavirenz (600mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), Tenofovir Disproxil Fumurate (300mg), (EET) tablets from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the drug firm said in a statement.
The company's product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Atripla Tablets of Gilead Sciences LLC, it added.
As per per IQVIA, Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumurate tablet (EET) has a market opportunity of $7.5 million in the U.S.
Shares of Strides Pharma Science ended 2.51% up at Rs 508.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.