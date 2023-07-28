Strategists See Yen Gains As BOJ Gives Yields Room To Rise

“As the BOJ allows the long-term interest rate to rise to 1%, they don’t have to adjust this framework for quite a while,” he said. “While the policy rate is kept at -0.1% and the long-term rate will not rise beyond 1%, it’s unlikely to see aggressive inflows without hedge to Japan, limiting the degree of the yen’s strength from here. Direction of the dollar-yen and JGB yields is mainly dictated by the US and will be even more so without the cap.” The dollar-yen may fall not because of the yen’s strength but also triggered by US factors, such as a weak US economy and subsequent Fed rate cut prospects, he said.