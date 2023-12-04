Stories That Inspire In Spotlight At Adani Group's 'Green X Talks'

Rashmi Patil, a hearing-impaired Bharatanatyam dancer, performed at the inaugural ceremony. She has participated in beauty pageants and ran a global jewellery business for five years.

One of the speakers at the event was Ajay Kumar Reddy, captain of the Indian men’s blind cricket team since 2016. He led the team that lifted the Blind T20 World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Another speaker was Nipun Malhotra, a disability rights activist and social entrepreneur. He also served as a chair at the disability sub-committee of NITI Aayog, a visiting research fellow at World Enabled and an External Expert, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BCG.