Stories That Inspire In Spotlight At Adani Group's 'Green X Talks'
The group organised 'Green X Talks' featuring people who have conquered physical challenges.
The Adani Group brought together achievers with inspiring stories from different walks of life to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The group organised 'Green X Talks', featuring people who have conquered physical challenges to excel in their fields, at the conglomerate's Ahmedabad headquarters on Monday.
“Green X symbolises the vast potential with differently abled individuals. The colour green represents a world filled with life, symbolising growth, hope and endless possibilities," said Jeet Adani, vice president of group finance. "X signifies mystery, evolving into a potent symbol of extraordinary talent waiting for acknowledgment and cultivation."
Rashmi Patil, a hearing-impaired Bharatanatyam dancer, performed at the inaugural ceremony. She has participated in beauty pageants and ran a global jewellery business for five years.
One of the speakers at the event was Ajay Kumar Reddy, captain of the Indian men’s blind cricket team since 2016. He led the team that lifted the Blind T20 World Cup in 2017 and 2018.
Another speaker was Nipun Malhotra, a disability rights activist and social entrepreneur. He also served as a chair at the disability sub-committee of NITI Aayog, a visiting research fellow at World Enabled and an External Expert, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BCG.
Alina Alam, another panellist, started Mitti Café in 2017 when she was just 23. She has around 400 people working across 35 cafes in several big airports. The company employs people with various kinds of disabilities and has served over 10 million meals so far.
The speakers also included a Panjab University professor, India's first woman skydiver with a disability, and the general secretary of the non-profit Blind Association.
Their stories represent the "resilience of the human spirit, the determination to overcome challenges, and the strength to carve paths through adversity," Adani said at the event.
