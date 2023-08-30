Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Central Bank Of India, Rishabh Instruments, Lupin, GR Infraprojects, MPS
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. equities headed towards their biggest gains since June, while bond yields retreated after economic reports supported speculation that the Federal Reserve will be able to pause its interest rate hikes in September, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.26%, while Nasdaq surged 1.72% as of 2:26 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.68%.
Brent crude surged 1.03% to trade at $85.29 per barrel, while gold spot traded 0.79% higher at $1,935.30 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices traded with slim gains as HDFC Bank Ltd. led, whereas Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged through Tuesday. The Sensex was trading above the 65,000 mark and Nifty was beyond 19,300 level.
Realty and metal sectors led, whereas PSU banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.12%, at 65,075.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,342.65.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 61.5 crore while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 305.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The local currency weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 82.71 against the U.S dollar.
Stocks To Watch
Zomato: SoftBank Group’s affiliate SVF Growth Singapore will sell 1.17% stake in the company for at least Rs 940 crore. SVF Growth Singapore will sell 10 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 94 apiece, representing a 0.7% discount on Tuesday’s closing price.
MPS: Its subsidiary MPS Interactive Systems will acquire 65% stake in Australia-based Liberate Group entities for AUD 9.32 million. The entities include Liberate Learning, Liberate eLearning, App-eLearn and Liberate Learning (New Zealand). The remaining 35% shareholding will be acquired by MPSi in subsequent tranches.
Lupin: The drugmaker's Canada unit launched Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg.
GR Infraprojects: Two wholly owned subsidiaries have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for two projects in Karnataka worth a total Rs 1,457 crore.
SBFC Finance: The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 47 crore for the quarter ended June. Net interest income stood at Rs 141 crore.
HCL Tech: The company announced an exclusive preferred professional services agreement with Cloud Software Group to help implement, upgrade, modernize and provide services for all TIBCO products for enterprise customers across the globe.
IndiaMart: The company submitted a Letter of Offer for buyback of 12.5 lakhs shares of face value of Rs 10 each not exceeding Rs 500 crore by way of tender offer, on a proportionate basis.
Central Bank Of India: The bank has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services to offer agriculture and MSME loans at competitive rates. It will also tie up with IKF Home Finance to offer MSME and home loans at competitive rates.
Unichem Laboratories: The company announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Prasugrel Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg from USFDA to market a generic version of Effient (Prasugrel) Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jupiter Wagons: The company will consider fundraising through any means in a board meeting on Sept. 5.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Current Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh will take over as its Chairman with immediate effect after S Mahalingam stepped down. Two additional independent directors - K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri - were inducted taking the total strength of the independent directors on the Board to five.
Dalmia Bharat: Puneet Dalmia will take over as its MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after Mahendra Singhi's decade-long tenure comes to an end on Dec. 8.
State Bank Of India: The bank received approval to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary 'SBI Funds Management' at IFSC Gift City.
IPO Offerings
Rishabh Instruments: The energy-efficiency solutions provider will launch its initial public offering on Aug. 30 to raise Rs 490.8 crore. The fresh issue will consist of 17 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 75 crore, and the OFS includes 94,28,178 shares aggregating to Rs 415.8 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 418–441 per share. The issue closes Sept. 1. The company has raised Rs 147.2 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Capacite Infraproject: Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) sold 3.75 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 203.19 apiece.
RattanIndia Power: ABARC-AST-002-TRUST sold 5.4 crore shares (1%) at Rs 5.84 apiece.
Reliance Power: Citadel Securities bought 2.2 crore shares (0.6%) at Rs 18.22 apiece.
APL Apollo Tubes: Rahul Gupta sold 15 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,621.46 apiece.
Ami Organics: Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia sold 6.2 lakh shares (1.7%) at Rs 1,250.39 apiece and Morgan Stanley Asia bought 6.2 lakh shares (1.7%) at Rs 1,250 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest released a pledge of eight lakh shares on Aug. 23.
AGMs Today
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Astra Microwave Products, Hindustan Construction Co, ICICI Bank, JTL Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sequent Scientific, Tata Metaliks, Zomato.
Who's Meeting Whom
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 1.
RBL Bank: To meet investors on August 31.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Texmaco Rail & Engineering.
Ex-date Dividend: CMS Info Systems, Tanla Platforms, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Ion Exchange.
Ex-date AGM: Tanla Platforms, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Ion Exchange.
Record-date Dividend: CMS Info Systems, Tanla Platforms.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Atul Auto, Gabriel India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jaiprakash Associates.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: 63 Moons Technologies, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Technocraft Industries (India), Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,345.75, a premium of 24.45 points.
Nifty August futures fell 15.01%, with 26,218 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,516.40, a premium of 29.75 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 12.97% with 12,498 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Escorts Kubota, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance, Sun TV, Indiabulls Housing Finance.