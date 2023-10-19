Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bandhan Bank, ITC, Power Grid, IIFL Finance, Uno Minda, HUDCO

U.S. stocks retreated and oil climbed as Iran intensified its rhetoric against Israel after an explosion at a Gaza hospital complicated diplomatic efforts to rein in the Middle East conflict, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.05% and 0.86%, respectively, as on 2:01 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.49%.

Brent crude was trading 1.49% higher at $91.24 a barrel. Gold was trading 1.57% higher at $1,953.34 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices fell the most in two weeks on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Nifty ended below the 19,700 level, while Sensex closed under 65,900—the lowest levels since Oct. 9. On a single day basis, the indices dropped the most since Sept. 28. Banks and non-banking financial companies fell, whereas the pharma and auto sectors advanced.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points, or 0.71%, to end at 19,671.10.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,831.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,469.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.27 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.