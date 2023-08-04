Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Lupin, Airtel, KEC International, BHEL, Eicher Motors, Fortis, Paytm

The slide in the world’s biggest bond market deepened and stocks fluctuated ahead of the U.S. jobs report, which is expected to provide clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 was trading 0.05% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.01% as of 2:45 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq traded 0.14% higher.

Gold spot rates were 0.08% lower at $1,932.83 per ounce. Brent crude was trading up 2.44% at $85.23 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.19%.

India's benchmark stock indices opened lower and declined over 1% through Thursday to end lower for the third consecutive session.

Intraday, the indices fell to their lowest level in a month as Sensex slipped below the 65,000 mark and Nifty dropped below 19,300 level. Also, Nifty Pharma surged 2.07% to a record high at 15,253.20 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points down, or 0.82%, at 65,240.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 145 points, or 0.74%, lower at 19,381.65.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 317.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,729.19 crore.

The local currency weakened 14 paise to close at Rs 82.73 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year bond ended higher at 7.2%, the highest closing since April 20.