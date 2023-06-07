Stocks To Watch: Torrent Power, Adani Group, GMR Airports, Urgo Capital, Valiant Organics

U.S. stocks were driven higher by gains in regional banks while a loss in shares of Apple Inc. snapped the rally in technology stocks, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% as Apple declined on concerns that the steep price of its mixed-reality headset will crimp shipments. The biggest gainers on Tuesday included Zions Bankcorp., Comerica Inc. and Keycorp.

Treasuries fell as Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard H. Clarida said it was unlikely that the U.S. central bank will start cutting rates until 2024. The traders are increasingly betting that the Fed will hold rates steady at its June meeting, while keeping the option for hikes later open.

In commodities, oil gave up gains off news of Saudi Arabia’s supply cut, sending energy stocks including Chevron Corp. lower. Wheat surged after Ukraine said Russian forces blew up a giant dam in the country’s south. Gold was little changed.

Crude oil fell 0.59% to $76.26 per bbl. Meanwhile, gold was trading flat at $1,962.06.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday after Hong Kong closed lower after an initial rally.

Domestic benchmarks advanced for the third day on Tuesday, recovering from the lows of the day to end marginally higher by market closing. I.T. sector had led the decline while realty and auto sectors were leading in trade.

The Indian rupee strengthened 7 paise to 82.61 against the U.S. dollar.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after three continuous days of net selling on Tuesday, making it the first net buying in the month of June so far.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 385.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after net buying for three days in a row and offloaded equities worth Rs 489.02 crore, the NSE data showed.