Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Asian equity futures were mixed after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to a 22-year high and indicated that further tightening would be “data dependent.” Contracts for Japan fell slightly, those for Australia were little changed and Hong Kong futures rose, along with an index of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

In the U.S., stocks rebounded from session lows, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its 13th straight advance — the longest winning run since 1987. Another driver of trading Wednesday was the large batch of earnings reports, with results from big tech being highly scrutinized after the shares notched a historic advance in the first six months of the year.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was below $83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $79-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.87% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:38 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,990.

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains in trade through Wednesday after a mixed close on Tuesday. Fast-moving consumer goods and the PSU banking sectors advanced, whereas consumer durables were under pressure. The local currency weakened about 13 paise to close at Rs 82 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers on Wednesday for the second straight session. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 922.84 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 470.1 crore, the NSE data showed.