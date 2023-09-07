Stocks To Watch: TCS, Jio, RIL, Adani Total Gas, Lupin, REC, Tata Consumer Products, 360 One Wam, Biocon

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover Plc as part of the carmaker’s “reimagine” strategy. The new partnership is valued at £800 million over five years.

Jio Financial Services: The scrip will be excluded from the NSE Nifty 50 and other Nifty indices on Thursday.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's unit Reliance Retail Ventures has entered into a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s kids and maternity-wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, for a 51% stake. The valuation was not disclosed. Further, the retail arm received the subscription amount of Rs 8,278 crore from Qatar Holding and allotted 6.86 lakh shares to QIA.

Adani Total Gas: The company received a work order to design, build, finance, and operate a 500 tonne per day bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad on a public-private partnership model.

Lupin: The drugmaker will collaborate with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co and COPD Foundation to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients in the U.S.

REC: In its AGM, the state-run company has announced commitment to increase loan portfolio of green projects by more than 10 times by year 2030 to Rs 3 lakh crore. Further, it has signed a loan deal for $100 million with EXIM Bank to refinance its borrowers in power, infrastructure and logistics sectors for importing capital equipment. It has raised $1.15 billion through Syndicated Term Loans in August 2023 to fund power, infrastructure and logistics sector projects.

Tata Consumer Products: The company clarified it is not in negotiations with Haldiram's to acquire a 51% stake in the company, responding to media reports.

Biocon: Its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (United States and Canada). The agreement had closed in November 2022. It is expected to grow its employee count to over 150 in North America by the end of the year.

Varroc Engineering: The company and its units will buy up to 26% stake in AMP Energy SPVs for Rs 13 crore. The SPVs will be used to construct renewable power plants in Maharashtra having combined captive capacity of 33.10 MWp / 22.01 MWac.

360 One Wam: The asset management company has launched its global platform – 360 ONE Global – for offshore wealth and investment advisory. The group has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as the co-founder and CEO.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender entered into bancassurance tie-ups with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.

PNC Infratech: Its unit PNC Raebareli Highways to settle NHAI dispute with one time settlement of Rs 107.17 crore. The settlement amount represents 65% of total 'eligibe disputes' amount.

Cosmo First: The company has entered into ‘Security Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement’ with O2 Renewable Energy XV and its holding company for acquisition of 26% stake in the SPV for Rs 17.85 crore. The company will source solar power for its plants situated at Aurangabad on a group captive consumer basis.

GVK Power and Infrastructure: CFO and Whole-time Director Anicattu Issac George has resigned with effect from Aug. 31.

Responsive Industries: The company secured a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways, following the recent Vande Bharat orders.

Som Distilleries and Breweries: The board has proposed to raise Rs 350 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement, subject to approval of members at the ensuing AGM, to be held on Sept. 27.

Force Motors: The company reported domestic sales of 2,601 units and export of 675 units in August, while total production stood at 3,032.