Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel, Indigo, Welspun, Power Grid, TVS Motor, BPCL, Airtel, Mamaearth

Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday after data showed a further increase in consumer year-ahead inflation expectations, with some traders taking profit on dovish Federal Reserve wagers, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.32% and 0.57%, respectively, as on 1:05 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.48%.

Brent crude was trading 2.06% lower at $80.75 a barrel. Gold fell by 0.35% to trade at $1,991.33 an ounce.