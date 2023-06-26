Stocks To Watch: TCS, HDFC Life, IPCA, Rail Vikas Nigam, Axis Bank
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Oil and U.S. equity futures edged higher on Monday while major currencies traded within narrow ranges. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.1%.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.1%. Oil added about 0.7%. The yen fluctuated, the euro strengthened and commodity-linked currencies such as Australia dollar and Norwegian krone were little changed.
A deal was done to drop criminal mutiny charges against Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters. This halted the group's advance towards Moscow. Thus, events in Russia were expected to reduce risk taking in markets on Monday without triggering excessively sharp reactions.
The S&P 500 Index ended the previous shortened holiday week 1.4% lower while the Nasdaq 100 benchmark fell 1.3% as investors took profits from the year’s winning technology names.
Meanwhile, Brent crude rose to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading around $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.73%, whereas Bitcoin rose above 30,000-level.
At 5:18 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 0.08% at 18,699.5.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 260 points, or 0.41%, at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 106 points, or 0.56%, lower at 18,665.50.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 344.81 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS said that media report on purported ‘recruitment scam’ is incorrect. It has launched a review to examine the allegations in the whistleblower complaint on media reports claiming a “recruitment scam.” The issue relates to breach of the company’s code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors. The review found that it does not involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact. No key managerial person of the company has been found to be involved.
HDFC Life Insurance: The company received GST demand notice for Rs 942 crore. The demand pertains to pertaining to period from July 2017 to FY 2022 and the matter relates to the claiming of input tax credit against supply of services which the authority believes are ineligible for such claims. The company has deposited Rs 250 crore under protest.
IPCA: U.S. FDA has issued a Form 483 with eight observations to the company’s Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company bagged project worth Rs 394.89 crore from Maharashtra Rail Corporation for design and construction of elevated metro viaduct. The project is expected to be executed in 30 months.
Axis Bank: RBI imposed monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh after the bank had levied penal charges in certain accounts for late payment of credit card dues even though the customers had paid the dues by the due date, through third party platforms.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.5 crore for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures-Across Banks.
Bank of Maharashtra: RBI imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1.45 lakh for non-compliance of directions issued by RBI on Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments has entered into an agreement to acquire 6.5% stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions. It will buy the stake from Rising Sun Holdings for Rs 106 crore. The company aims to participate in growing diagnostics space through increased penetration of in-clinic solutions with Point of Care Testing devices.
Offering
IdeaForge Technology: It will launch its three-day initial public offering on June 26. The drone-maker looks to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue. Price band is Rs 638–672 per share. It mobilised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors.
Insider Trades
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal revoked a pledge of 1.9 lakh shares on June 21.
Inox Wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy revoked a pledge of 2.32 lakh shares June 21.
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 10.87 lakh shares on June 22
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter PCR Investments created a pledge of 6.8 lakh shares on June 21.
Bulk Deals
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Florintree Insurtech bought 30.5 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 115.54 apiece.
IKIO Lighting: SSPL Wealth sold 5 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 448.02 apiece.
Parag Milk Foods: Sixth Sense India Opportunities bought 6.8 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 121.23 apiece.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Spiracca Ventures bought 2 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 368.5 apiece and Karuna Business Solutions sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 368.49 apiece.
Reliance Home Finance: Reliance Capital sold 30.6 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 2.98 apiece.
Harsha Engineers International: Plutus Wealth Management bought 16 lakh shares (1.76%) at Rs 435.00 apiece and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sold 17.75 lakh shares (1.95%) at Rs 435.02 apiece.
Block Deals
Landmark Cars: TPG Growth II SF PTE sold 44.56 lakh shares (11.09%), Unifi Capital bought 11.25 lakh shares (2.8%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 10.33 lakh shares (2.57%), Societe Generale bought 6.9 lakh shares (1.73%), Sanjay Karsandas Thakker sold 5.6 lakh shares (1.4%) and Goldman Sachs bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.7%) among others, at a price of Rs 658 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company sold 35 lakh shares (1.84%), Setu Securities bought 17 lakh shares (0.9%), Sahastraa Advisors bought 9.9 lakh shares (0.52%) and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 8 lakh shares (0.42%) at a price of Rs 295.25 apiece.
Easy Trip Planners: Wilson Holdings bought 6.25 crore shares (3.6%) and Nishant Pitti sold 6.25 crore shares.
Who's Meeting Whom?
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Timken: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
3M India: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Fino Payments Bank: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet investors and analysts on June 24.
AGMs Today
Craftsman Automation
HDFC Asset Management Company
Hindustan Unilever
Kansai Nerolac Paints
Sterling Powergensys
Tata Chemicals
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,701, a discount of 129.05 points.
Nifty June futures fell 12.08%, with 23,436 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,680, a discount of 94 points.
Nifty Bank June futures fell 1.03%, with 847 shares in open interest.
Securities in ban period: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance Holdings, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend/ Record-Date Dividend/Ex-Date Annual General Meeting/ Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Communications
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India