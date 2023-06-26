Stocks To Watch: TCS, HDFC Life, IPCA, Rail Vikas Nigam, Axis Bank

Oil and U.S. equity futures edged higher on Monday while major currencies traded within narrow ranges. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.1%.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.1%. Oil added about 0.7%. The yen fluctuated, the euro strengthened and commodity-linked currencies such as Australia dollar and Norwegian krone were little changed.

A deal was done to drop criminal mutiny charges against Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters. This halted the group's advance towards Moscow. Thus, events in Russia were expected to reduce risk taking in markets on Monday without triggering excessively sharp reactions.

The S&P 500 Index ended the previous shortened holiday week 1.4% lower while the Nasdaq 100 benchmark fell 1.3% as investors took profits from the year’s winning technology names.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading around $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.73%, whereas Bitcoin rose above 30,000-level.

At 5:18 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 0.08% at 18,699.5.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 260 points, or 0.41%, at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 106 points, or 0.56%, lower at 18,665.50.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 344.81 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.