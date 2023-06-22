Stocks To Watch: TCS, Bharti Airtel, Sansera Engineering, NTPC, Kalpataru, Glenmark Pharma

Asian stocks face downward pressure on Thursday after U.S. equities extended declines, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to the script of higher rates to combat inflation.

Contracts for benchmarks in Australia and Japan posted modest losses after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell for a third day Wednesday, with the tech-heavy benchmark bearing the brunt of the selloff, dropping more than 1%. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed Thursday for holidays.

Powell renewed his warning that higher rates were needed, telling Congress during his semi-annual report that two more rate hikes this year was “a pretty good guess.”

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading above $77 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate slip below $73-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.72%, whereas Bitcoin rose to 30,000-level.

At 05:28 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 0.16% at 18,878.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 196 points, or 0.31%, at 63,523.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 18,856.85.

Overseas investors snapped two-day selling streak to turn net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,013.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the biggest single-day buying since March 2, when FPIs net bought equities worth Rs 12,770.81 crore. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and bought equities worth Rs 550.36 crore, the NSE data showed.