Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Infosys, Indian Oil, InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Infrastructure, P&G Health

Shares in Asia advanced after Friday’s rally in U.S. stocks as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.

Equities rose in Australia, South Korea and Japan. Contracts for share benchmarks in Hong Kong also advanced. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. U.S. futures were slightly higher Monday.

On Tuesday, investors will be looking to a potential interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia, after a four-meeting pause in rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.57% and Bitcoin was above 35,000-level. Brent crude was trading above $85 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $80-mark.

At 5:20 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,437.5.

India's benchmark stock indices were rangebound through Friday, after a higher opening. Realty, media and consumer durables were the top gainers as all sectors advanced.

The Sensex ended over 100 points below the day's high, around the 64,400 level, whereas Nifty 50 closed beyond the 19,200 mark, over 30 points lower from the day's high.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 12.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 402.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened about 4 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.