Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, Tata Steel, GAIL, Blue Dart, CEAT, Aether Industries, NHPC

U.S. equities rally was driven by gains in technology stocks, while bond yields and the dollar fell after data showed that U.S. jobless claims surged more than expected last week, Bloomberg reported.

This jump in jobless claims, surging to the highest since October 2021, shows that the labour market is starting to show signs of cooling. That delivered a boost to the tech sector, which has been struggling under expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added while the Russell 2000 index fell, paring its gains for the week to roughly 2.5%. Oil prices were also lower, weighing on Treasury yields.

Crude oil declined 1.05% to $76.14 per barrel. Gold spot gained 1.23% to $1,963.84.

Domestic benchmark stock indices slid after inching closer to record highs on Thursday as all sectors, except metals, declined after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged. The local currency depreciated 2 paise to close at 82.57 after opening at 82.58 against the greenback on Thursday.

Foreign investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive day in a row on Thursday and mopped up stocks worth Rs 212.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and offloaded equities worth Rs 405 crore, as per NSE data.