Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, IRCTC, Oberoi Realty, Manappuram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street gains as U.S. stocks extended their storming rally and a $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries lured bond buyers.
Australian and South Korean shares advanced while Japanese market fluctuated.
On Monday, the S&P 500 had its strongest close since August and the Nasdaq 100 hit a 22-month high. Both Nvidia Corp. — which will report quarterly results Tuesday — and Microsoft Corp. climbed to fresh peaks amid a revival of the artificial-intelligence bid. Shortly after the U.S. bond auction results on Monday, U.S. 10-year yields reversed course and fell to around 4.4%.
Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.41% and Bitcoin was above 37,000-level. Brent crude was above $77 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $82-mark.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India closed up on Monday by 52 points or 0.26% at 19,793.5.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday after swinging between gains and losses, led by declines in Bajaj Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 140 points, or 0.21%, at 65,655.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 38 points, or 0.19%, to end at 19,694.00.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for two days in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 645.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 77.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Tech Mahindra, ABB India, Titagarh Rail, IRCTC In Focus
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy crossed the 1.4-gigawatt capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months, aided by the signing of power delivery agreements with various industries across segments.
Adani Enterprises: Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.
State Bank Of India: The government appointed Vinay Tonse as MD of the bank till Nov. 30, 2025.
Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas signed a collaboration deed with Neom Tech for providing digital services. It will incorporate a new subsidiary for providing product and platform development services to Neom group companies.
ABB India, Titagarh Rail Systems: ABB India has formed a strategic partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems for the supply of propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.
IRCTC: The company received Railway Ministry permission for long-term tenders for a period of 7 years through clustering of trains. The Rail Neer plant has commenced commercial production, and the production capacity of the plant is 72,000 liters per day.
Oberoi Realty: The company announced the launch of ‘Forestville by Oberoi Realty’, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. The company launched the first phase of this development consisting of 3 towers.
Concor: Container Corp. signed a MoU with Indraprastha Gas for setting up LNG and LCNG infrastructure at the company's terminals to explore the possibility of transporting LNG through railway rakes from LNG terminals near sea ports like Dahej.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the MD and CEO for a period of five years effective Dec 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2028.
Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance of Rs 42.78 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'NBFCs - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'
Satin Creditcare Network: The company's board of directors considered and approved the issuance of 5,000 non-covertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 Lakh each and an aggregate face value of Rs 50 crore only including a green shoe option of 2,500 non-convertible debenture.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Saket Chaturvedi, CEO of MiG Complex at HAL during a meeting with Mishra Dhatu Nigam committed to collaborate with MIDHANI in the indigenous development of strategic materials that finds application in production and maintenance of Aero Engine.
Bayer CropScience: The company received a GST demand and a penalty of Rs 85.5 lakh each from the Rajasthan GST authority.
Vascon Engineering: The company received a letter of intent from Pimpri Chinchwad, Municipal Corporation, Pune to construct a general hospital building for PCMC Hospital in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune for Rs 356.78 crores.
RateGain Travel Technologies: The company raised Rs 600 crore from qualified institutional buyers through the issue of 93.3 lakh shares at a face value of Re 1 each.
Karnataka Bank: The bank has entered into a strategic corporate tie-up with HDFC Life Insurance Co. to provide products to its customers. Through the partnership, it plans to provide innovative and customer-friendly solutions to those who are in search of financial security and life protection.
IPO Offerings:
IREDA: The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday. The company plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore with a combination of fresh and offer-for-sale issue. The price band is fixed at Rs 30 to 32 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 643.26 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Mishtan Foods: Aruna R Jain sold 60 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 16.16 apiece.
Insider Trades
NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 12,814 shares between Nov. 16 and 17.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter group Rama Mines Mauritius sold 54,453 shares between Nov. 15 and 17.
DB Realty: Promoter group Neelkamal Tower Construction sold 73 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
Pledge Share Details
Inox Wind: Inox Wind Energy created a pledge of 27.8 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
Inox Green Energy Services: Inox Wind created a pledge of 96.2 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Tega Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Nocil: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Bharat Dynamics: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23 & 24.
Talbros Automotive: To meet analysts and investors on Nov 23.
Gail: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 1
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
GMR Airport Infra: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23 and 24.
Concord Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 24.
Apollo Tyres: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Agro Tech Foods: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 30.
The Phoenix Mills: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Kirloskar Brothers: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 27.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: To meet analysts and investors on Nov 24.
Kfin Tech: To meet analyst and investors on Nov. 21.
Star Health and Allied Insurance: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 27.
IndusInd Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21 and 23.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22 and 23.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 24
MGL: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 24.
Bandhan Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23
Arti Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
Bajaj Finserv: To meet analyst and investors on Nov. 23 and 28.
Gokaldas Exports: To meet analysts and investors on Nov 23.
Care Ratings: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23 and 27.
Union Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Aditya Birla Capital: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: KPI Green.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: E.I.D. Parry (India), EPL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oil And Natural Gas Corp., Rmc Switchgears, Senco Gold, Sun TV Network, Talbros Engineering, Tide Water Oil (India).
Ex/record date Final dividend: Gillette India, National Peroxide.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: All Cargo Terminals, Naga Dhunseri Group, Sumit Woods, GE Power, Hisar Metal, Solar Industries.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Sata Sundar, Intense Technology, Atlanta.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 0.29% to 19,750, at a premium of points 56 points.
Nifty November futures open interest fell by 5.60% to 12028 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures rose 0.01% to 43,720, at a premium of 135.05 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 4.93% to 7,507 shares.
Nifty Options Nov 23 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,800 and maximum put open interest at 19,000
BankNifty Options Nov 22 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum put open interest at 42,000.
Securities in the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cement, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.