Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, IRCTC, Oberoi Realty, Manappuram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises

Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street gains as U.S. stocks extended their storming rally and a $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries lured bond buyers.

Australian and South Korean shares advanced while Japanese market fluctuated.

On Monday, the S&P 500 had its strongest close since August and the Nasdaq 100 hit a 22-month high. Both Nvidia Corp. — which will report quarterly results Tuesday — and Microsoft Corp. climbed to fresh peaks amid a revival of the artificial-intelligence bid. Shortly after the U.S. bond auction results on Monday, U.S. 10-year yields reversed course and fell to around 4.4%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.41% and Bitcoin was above 37,000-level. Brent crude was above $77 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $82-mark.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India closed up on Monday by 52 points or 0.26% at 19,793.5.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday after swinging between gains and losses, led by declines in Bajaj Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 140 points, or 0.21%, at 65,655.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 38 points, or 0.19%, to end at 19,694.00.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for two days in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 645.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 77.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.